press release: Join the Dairyland Walkers in doing a 5K/10K walk event in the warmth of East Towne Mall on Saturday, February 8. Registration will be at Firestone Complete Auto Care, 4601 East Towne Blvd, Madison. Walkers may register anytime between 7:45 to 10:00 am, then proceed to the Food Court entrance to the mall to begin the walk. Please do not leave your car at Firestone while doing the walk, and please finish the walk by noon. The fee is $3. Contact Terry at 608-849-5702 or tgwendt@tds.net or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info. Something to plan for: Madison will be the site of a walking convention in 2021!