press release: The Dairyland Walkers are holding a 5K/10K walking event open to the public on Friday night, October 11. The start point for the walk is the shelter in Orchid Heights Park, 4198 Park Trail, Middleton. The 10K walkers will depart at 6pm and the 5K walkers at 7pm, so please arrive in time to register. Enjoy walking under a (nearly) full moon with a great view of Lake Mendota and the state capitol, through a planned community, and on the trails of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. The 5K will be entirely within the conservancy. Flashlights are encouraged. The fee is $3 for volkssporting credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Contact Don at 608-821-0263 or suloff@tds.net or visit dairylandwalkers.com for more info.