Dances of Universal Peace

press release: Peace Dances (also known as Sufi Dancing) utilize sacred phrases and simple movements to connect you with your inner spirit. This participatory meditative dance form, originally developed over 40 years ago by an American Sufi mystic, draws inspiration from many different Eastern and Western spiritual traditions, including Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, Judaism, Zoroastrianism, and Islam. All who wish to expand their heart are welcome! No experience required. We take a break half-way through the evening to enjoy some Sufi poetry, or seated meditations.

Dances normally scheduled for the first and third Friday of the month; confirm schedule if on or near a holiday. First Friday dances do not happen June-August some years. For more information, visit http://madisonsufis.org. $10 donation suggested. First time free.