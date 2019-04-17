× Expand The Wednesday Dane County Farmers' Market.

press release: The Saturday Dane County Farmers’ Market is conveniently located on the tree-lined grounds surrounding the Wisconsin State Capitol building — otherwise known as “the Square” — in downtown Madison, Wisconsin. The Market encircles the Square.

The 2019 Saturday Market season will begin on Saturday, April 13 and continue each Saturday thru November 16, 2019. The Art Fair Market will take place Saturday, July 13 at Breese Stevens Field. Grab your family, friends, and your reusable shopping bags and enjoy a Madison tradition!

The Wednesday Dane County Farmers’ Market is located on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, in between the Madison Municipal Building and the City County Building. While more intimate than the Saturday Market, you will still find many of your favorite Dane County Farmers’ Market members, as well as a full array of fruits and vegetables, eggs, cheeses, honey, maple syrup, bakery items, cut flowers, plants, and many specialty items.

The 2019 Wednesday Market season will begin on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, and continue each Wednesday thru November 6, 2019.