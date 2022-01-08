Dane County Farmers' Market

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: The Late Winter Market runs each Saturday from January 8 until April 9. Get your market fix all year long. You will still find many of your favorite Dane County Farmers’ Market members, as well as a full array of fruits and vegetables, cheeses, hyper-local meats, honey, bakery items, and many specialty items.

Farmers' Markets, Food & Drink
608-455-1999
