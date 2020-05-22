ONLINE: Dave Schindele

press release: Dave has produced two audio recordings for you this evening. One is in the format of an "Old Time Radio Show". The second one features "A Collection of Songs" that Dave has written and recorded. Tune in here to listen to Dave's creative genius, sit back and enjoy.

Some background:

Dave was born in Seattle, raised in New Jersey, and now lives in Madison. He fell in love and has blossomed as a poet, philosopher and musician, as has his piano and poetry, making music his core to living. As Dave states on his web site, music embodies, it expresses, it carries forth, it throws unto the future, it knows what we yet don't know. Life is so good!

Dave volunteers and performs at the Wild Hog, using his experience, genius and connections to perform with friends at our Friday concerts.

About Dave's "Old Time Radio Show":

Dave said he was raised on great radio, and misses it. It's a warm and intimate medium, and engages the listener's imagination in a richer way than video. Radio also allows the listener to be driving or doing other tasks simultaneously. The best of Old Time radio remains a standard of excellence for audio entertainment.

Orchestras of movie and radio studios (including those used in the making of Warner Brothers cartoons!) boasted World-Class musicianship. Singers, dancers and actors had to come up through the demanding 'farm teams' of Vaudeville, film troupes and backup work before being deemed good enough for a national audience. Also prominent over the airwaves of America for decades were broadcasts of recorded songs via the Hit Parade. Since those days, the death of radio has been predicted numerous times. To paraphrase Mark Twain, that forecast remains greatly exaggerated." He has slipped in a few of his own recent songs.

About Dave's "A Collection of Songs":

Here is a representative sample of Dave's own older songwriting. These songs were recorded in demo form to present to potential other performers. The songs are always available for listening on his website, along with lyrics and some brief descriptions of what they're about. A couple of [quite old!] videos of individual songs being performed are also available on YouTube by searching under Dave's name.