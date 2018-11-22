ENA Turkey Trot

press release;

Turkey Trot 5K Race/2 Mile Walk

Thursday, November 22 8:30 a.m. SHARP, Droster Park, 1429 Droster Road

Get your Thanksgiving morning off to a healthy start with a little exercise! Save time on race day by registering online at www.elvehjemneighborhood.org/turkeytrot. Your $5 donation helps to offset event insurance and additional donations are gladly accepted to help cover the other race expenses. Don’t forget to bring a nonperishable donation for the Second Harvest Foodbank to help out families in need and/or a donation LVM Elementary School Hats and Mittens Drive! Interested in helping make the event a success? We are in need of volunteers to help with providing snacks for the finish line, setting up, directing participants along the course, and cleaning up. If you are able to help please sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0b4fa8aa2aa3fa7-turkey1