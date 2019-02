press release: Join us for a presentation and discussion about Madison’s East Side circus history. Share stories about Eken Park circus grounds, and other East Madison Circus events from 1907–1947.

Date: Saturday April 13

Time: 1 – 3 pm

Place: Goodman Community Center, Brassworks Building

Guest speaker: Pete Shrake, Archivist, Circus World Museum, Baraboo, WI

A timeline of Madison circuses appeared on this blog in 2011; click here to read that post.

All are welcome.