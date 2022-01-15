press release: The East Side History Club is pleased to partner with Pinney Library and offer a special event with Madison historian Ann Waidelich.

Join us as Ann shares the history of the lakeside Frank Allis/San Damiano property in Monona. A representative of the Friends of San Damiano will be present to give a brief update and answer questions. There will be time for sharing and questions from the audience.

To learn more about the restoration and history, see The San Damiano Property video sponsored by Monona Community Media.

Thank you to our club leaders, partners, the Goodman Community Center, and members!