Economic Development and Diversity Summit

press release: The Urban League and MadREP will once again host the region's premiere gathering focused making the Madison a model for economic inclusion and workforce diversity. The event will feature local and national speakers, a wide variety of break-out sessions, and ample networking opportunities. Attendees will represent the entire eight-county Madison Region, with an anticipated audience of 600 business executives, community leaders, economic development professionals, educators, elected officials, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders.

