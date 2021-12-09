Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

press release: We’re heading out again to continue our work to cut and stack brush to restore the lake views from the ridge at Meadow Ridge Conservation Park, located just across Sauthoff Road from Cherokee Marsh - Mendota Unit.

Thurs, Dec 9, 9 am – 12 noon, Meet at Meadow Ridge Park, 4002 Meadow Valley Dr.

Heading north on Northport Dr/HWY 113, just past Warner Park, turn left onto Troy Dr. In about 1.25 mile, Troy Dr curves right and becomes Green Ave. Turn left onto Meadow Ridge Ln and follow it to the end at Meadow Valley Dr. Park on the street.

We'll walk up the hill to the work site. Bring work gloves and drinking water. Tools provided; bring a long-handled loppers if you have a favorite. If you can join us, it's helpful for our planning if you email info@cherokeemarsh.org or text Jan at 608 215 0426