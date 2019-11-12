Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

press release: Brush cutting work party - help cut invasive honeysuckle and buckthorn to open the understory in the woods.

Tues, Nov 12, 1 - 3 pm

Dress appropriately for the weather and working on uneven ground. Wear close-toed shoes or boots and gloves. We'll have loppers to use.

Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - Mendota Unit. Meet near the west end of Knutson Dr.

Directions: From the intersection of N. Sherman Ave and Northport Dr, take Northport Dr north for about 1.6 miles and turn left onto Knutson Dr. Continue for about 0.5 mile. Park on street. The approximate address for navigating is 32 Knutson Dr

If you are planning to attend, it's helpful to let us know by responding to this email. This helps in our planning, and we can let you know of any changes or cancellations.

Questions? Contact janaxelson@gmail.com or 608 215 0426