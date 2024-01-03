Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

media release: We'll be continuing our work to clear honeysuckle, buckthorn, and burning bush from Cherokee Marsh - Mendota Unit.

Wed, Jan 3, 12:30 - 3:30 pm, meet at Westport Meadows Park, 4338 Beilfuss Drive. Park on street. This park is west of HWY 113 and adjacent to Cherokee Marsh - Mendota Unit.

No experience needed. Loppers provided, but you're welcome to bring your own. Certified chainsaw operators are welcome - bring your own saw and PPE.

Signup recommended so you can be contacted of any changes or cancellations. To sign up, respond to this email or text 608-215-0426.

With no snow cover, we won't be burning, just cutting and piling for future burning.