Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: August 1 The Amazing Soil Beneath Our Feet (Saturday, 1:30–3:00 p.m.). Poet William Blake suggested that we could “see the world in a grain of sand.” Visit the historic soil pits in Bill’s Woods and on Picnic Point with UW-Madison scientist and educator Dr. Nick Balster, who studies the “communication” between plants and soil in different ecosystems. Meet at the Picnic Point kiosk, across from UW Lot 130 (2003 University Bay Drive). Leader: Nick Balster (263-5719, njbalster@wisc.edu).