Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

Google Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-04-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-04-07 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-04-07 14:00:00 iCalendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-04-07 14:00:00

UW Parking Lot 129 (Picnic Point) 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Destination for Exploration at Picnic Point (Sunday, 2:00–3:30 p.m.). Learn the natural and cultural history of Picnic Point with the Friends. Stop at our five exploration stations along Picnic Point to learn from experts about rocks and fossils, trees, and effigy mounds; make seed balls to attract butter-flies; and try out binoculars and a spotting scope. We’ll have activities for children at each station. Meet at the entrance to Picnic Point. Coordinator: Doris Dubielzig (239-4196, dbdubielzig@gmail.com).

Info

UW Parking Lot 129 (Picnic Point) 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Environment, Kids & Family
608-239-4196
Google Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-04-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-04-07 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-04-07 14:00:00 iCalendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-04-07 14:00:00