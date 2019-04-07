Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: Destination for Exploration at Picnic Point (Sunday, 2:00–3:30 p.m.). Learn the natural and cultural history of Picnic Point with the Friends. Stop at our five exploration stations along Picnic Point to learn from experts about rocks and fossils, trees, and effigy mounds; make seed balls to attract butter-flies; and try out binoculars and a spotting scope. We’ll have activities for children at each station. Meet at the entrance to Picnic Point. Coordinator: Doris Dubielzig (239-4196, dbdubielzig@gmail.com).