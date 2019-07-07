Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: The Biocore Prairie Experience (Saturday, 9-11 am. Get a behind-the-scenes summer look at natural restoration efforts and various student-related research projects. The UW Biocore Prairie provides a unique and successful natural classroom experience that supports the goals of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. Meet at UW parking lot 129 at the Picnic Point entrance. Leader: Seth McGee (265-2870, seth.mcgee@wisc.edu).