Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: Bird Banding in the Preserve (Saturday, 7:00 a.m.–10 am) Join Jackie Sandberg, Wildlife Rehabilitation Training Coordinator for the Dane County Humane Society to learn about bird banding, how banding helps expand our knowledge of birds, and our efforts towards conservation. Stop by any time between the listed hours. Park at UW parking lot 129 at the Picnic Point entrance and walk up to the Biocore Prairie above the Eagle Heights Gardens. Leader: Jackie Sandberg (838-0413, jsandberg@giveshelter.org).