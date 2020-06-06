Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: June 6 Bluebird Trail (Saturday, 8:00–9:30 a.m.). Take an easy walk to the Biocore Prairie and tour our Bluebird Trail with monitor Jeff Koziol. Learn about Bluebirds and what monitoring the boxes entails during this busy month of rearing nestlings. Meet at the Picnic Point kiosk, across from UW Lot 130 (2003 University Bay Drive). Leader: Jeff Koziol (847-331-2430, jeff.Koziol@gmail.com).