Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: First Nations Cultural Landscape Tour (Saturday, 1:00–3:00 p.m.). Join Aaron Bird Bear for a walking tour of American Indian landmarks on the UW–Madison campus. Starting at Memorial Union, we will walk about a mile to Dejope Residence Hall, stopping at seven campus locations to learn about their Native history and cultural significance. Meet at Memorial Union (2nd floor main lounge). Some tour stops are accessible using the free campus 80 bus. Leader: Aaron Bird Bear (abirdbear@wisc.edu).