Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: Lake Mendota Boat Trip (Wednesday, 9:00–11:30 a.m.; weather date, Friday, June 14). Learn about Lake Mendota and the shoreline of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve from aboard one of two vessels used for teaching, research, and outreach by the UW Center for Limnology. Meet at Hasler Limnology Laboratory, one block west of Memorial Union. Group size is limited to 12; reserve your place with leader John Magnuson (john.magnuson@wisc.edu)