Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: June 13 Mound Makers on Picnic Point (Saturday1:30–300 p.m.). Prof. Sissel Schroeder's field work has included investigations into the ecology and household archeology of the mound builders. She also studies the history of archeology from 100 years ago when local residents mapped and explored these ancient mounds. Schroeder will describe what we know of these mounds and the people who made them. Meet at the Picnic Point kiosk, across from UW Lot 130 (2003 University Bay Drive). Leader: Sissel Schroeder (262-0317, sissel.schroeder@wisc.edu).