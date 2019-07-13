Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve
UW Parking Lot 129 (Picnic Point) 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: A midsummer hike reveals the amazing variety of trees in the Preserve. Enjoy an afternoon identifying and learning about trees as they pass through annual sea-sonal changes. Meet at the entrance to Picnic Point. Leader: Glen Stanosz (265-2863, gstanosz@wisc.edu).
UW Parking Lot 129 (Picnic Point) 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
