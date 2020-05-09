Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: May 9 Spring Wildflower Blooms & Research (Saturday, 1:30–3:00 p.m.). The spring ephemerals are prized because of their beauty and their fleeting flowering cycle. 2018 UW graduate Olympia Mathiaparanam will lead you through the wooded areas of Frautschi Point to the Biocore Prairie, where her research on first flowering dates produced some surprising results. Meet at the Frautschi Point parking lot, 2662 Lake Mendota Drive. Leader: Olympia Mathiaparanam (608-239-4196, omathiaparan@wisc.edu).