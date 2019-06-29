Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Work Day

press release: The sedges in the wetland are producing seed and our goal is to collect as much as possible so we can plant them later into areas that need more of the plants that protect our precious wetland!

Even if it is warm, we highly recommend long pants, long sleeves and a hat to protect you from brush and the sun. Since we’ll be working in the wetland, please bring waterproof shoes. Work gloves and insect repellent are also recommended. We will supply all the tools needed, and have some extra gloves if you need them. Wear shoes/boots that are appropriate for wet and muddy areas.

If you are in a car, the gate will be open so you can drive in from the County Parking Lot at 4864 Pheasant Branch Road. Please drive slowly up the road, watch for hikers and park in the large, grassy parking lot across from the homestead and the Friends work trailer. Please avoid driving or parking on the newly planted area adjacent to the grassy parking lot. There's also a bike rack for those of you who ride in.

Even if you are not able to stay for the full 3 hours you’re welcome to join us for as long as you can stay.Workdays are weather dependent; so please let us know you are coming. This will allow us to let you know if we have to cancel and we can ensure we have enough snacks for everyone.

Please RSVP to restoration@pheasantbranch.org if you're planning to come to help with planning enough supplies for everyone.