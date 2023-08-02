media release: Free in-person fair housing training seminar for owners and managers of rental properties, or staff operating shelters or residential programs, in Madison:

Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 3-5 p.m., Madison Public Library Alicia Ashman Branch—733 N. High Point Rd, Madison

To register for this seminar, visit https://tinyurl.com/ Aug2023Madison or call 608-257-0853.

The seminar will include information about the protected classes and prohibited practices delineated by local, state and federal fair housing laws, as well as reasonable accommodations and modifications for tenants with disabilities. For more information on seminar topics, please see the attached flyer.

If you need materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access our services, please call 608-257-0853. The material presented during the seminar is intended for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Recording of the seminar is not permitted.