ONLINE: Family Support Group

media release: NAMI Dane County’s Family Support Group provides a safe space where family members of individuals living with a mental illness can share their experiences and develop supportive relationships. These groups encourage empathy, productive discussion and a sense of community.

All in-person support groups have been cancelled until further notice. We are now holding virtual support groups via Zoom. The online support group times may be different than the usual in-person times.

*It is important to note that registration does NOT guarantee entrance into the online support group due to a limited capacity of facilitators. If you are admitted into the support group but unable to attend please notify contact@namidanecounty.org so another participant who may be on the waitlist can be admitted. These support groups are confidential and not recorded. Emergency contact information is requested as recommended by NAMI National for best practices when offering online programs.