Fitchburg Business Expo

press release: Showcase your products and services at The Fitchburg Chamber’s Business EXPO on April 16 from 4:00pm – 6:30p. The event takes place at Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom where you have an opportunity to introduce your business to over 300 attendees!

After the EXPO, Exhibitors are invited to the exclusive B2B Meet & Greet sponsored by Tuscany Lounge. This will be a great way to meet and network with other exhibitors. Pizza will be provided by Tuscany Lounge and each exhibitor will be given a drink ticket for either an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.