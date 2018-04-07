Good Hops Beer & Wine Tasting

press release: The Middleton Baseball and Softball Commission will hold the 4th annual “ Good Hops” beer and wine tasting event on Saturday, April 7, from 5PM to 9PM at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites—Madison West, 1109 Fourier Drive in Madison.

Tickets are $45 per person purchased in advance or at the door. Your ticket includes craft beer and wine tasting from a variety of area breweries and wineries, hors d’oeuvres, music, silent auction and raffles. A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.mbscwi.com/goodhops. The MBSC is also looking for sponsors for the event, along with silent auction and raffle items. Event sponsors and those with silent auction or raffle items may also sign up at the above website, or alternatively contact a Commission member listed on the website.

Proceeds from the beer and wine tasting event will be used to fund MBSC youth baseball and softball programs. Event proceeds will also help to pay for financing of the new MBSC indoor practice facility at Firefighter’s Memorial Park in Middleton.