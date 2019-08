press release: HUMANs Annual Meeting August 23 2-4CDT

We’ll host our next annual General Membership meeting here in Madison at the Social Justice Center, 1202 Williamson St, and worldwide on Zoom, Friday August 23 from 2-4pm CDT. We’ll be kicking off our Solidarity Sprint and will be joined in the flesh by Anneleise Hall (NZ) and Kate Macdonald (UK)