RSVP for Habitat Young Professionals Golf Outing

RSVP

Meadows of Sixmile Creek, Waunakee 600 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

media release: Habitat Young Professionals of Dane County (HYP) will host our first annual Golf Outing on Saturday, June 5 where we invite fellow young professionals and community members to golf for a cause. The event will begin with a shotgun start and include lunch, 18 holes of golf, raffle prizes, and more! All proceeds from the event will go towards a Habitat for Humanity home in Dane County. This event is open to everyone! Individuals will register themselves, and then indicate the members of their team. Teams are 2-4 individuals.

Saturday, June 5, 1 PM - 4:30 PM, The Meadows of Six Mile Creek, 800 N Century Ave, Waunakee, WI 53597

RSVP by June 3: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hyp-golf-outing-tickets-146830113823

Tickets (Taxes and fees apply) HYP Members: $75 per person; non-members: $100 per person  

Social distancing will be in place for our event, and masks and sanitizer will be available on site. We ask that you follow any COVID-19 protocols in place at the golf course and are respectful of the other golfers.

Info

Meadows of Sixmile Creek, Waunakee 600 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Fundraisers
Recreation
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Habitat Young Professionals Golf Outing - 2021-06-03 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Habitat Young Professionals Golf Outing - 2021-06-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Habitat Young Professionals Golf Outing - 2021-06-03 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Habitat Young Professionals Golf Outing - 2021-06-03 00:00:00 ical