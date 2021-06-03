RSVP for Habitat Young Professionals Golf Outing

media release: Habitat Young Professionals of Dane County (HYP) will host our first annual Golf Outing on Saturday, June 5 where we invite fellow young professionals and community members to golf for a cause. The event will begin with a shotgun start and include lunch, 18 holes of golf, raffle prizes, and more! All proceeds from the event will go towards a Habitat for Humanity home in Dane County. This event is open to everyone! Individuals will register themselves, and then indicate the members of their team. Teams are 2-4 individuals.

Saturday, June 5, 1 PM - 4:30 PM, The Meadows of Six Mile Creek, 800 N Century Ave, Waunakee, WI 53597

RSVP by June 3: https://www. eventbrite.com/e/hyp-golf- outing-tickets-146830113823

Tickets (Taxes and fees apply) HYP Members: $75 per person; non-members: $100 per person

Social distancing will be in place for our event, and masks and sanitizer will be available on site. We ask that you follow any COVID-19 protocols in place at the golf course and are respectful of the other golfers.