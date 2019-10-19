Haunted Hustle Marathon

press release:

Saturday

10:00am – 6:00pm – Packet Pick-Up at Madison Marriott West 1313 John Q Hammons Dr, Middleton, WI 53562

10:00am – 4:00pm – Race Expo at Madison Marriott West 1313 John Q Hammons Dr, Middleton, WI 53562

3:30pm – Kids Race Start at Keva Sports Center 8312 Forsythia St, Middleton, WI 53562

4:20pm – My Team Triumph 5K Start at Keva Sports Center 8312 Forsythia St, Middleton, WI 53562

4:30pm – 5K, 5K Stroller Derby Wave Start at 8312 Forsythia St, Middleton, WI 53562

3:00pm – 6:00pm – Family Experience featuring live entertainment, bouncy village, s’mores, local mascots, kid’s games and more! At Keva Sports Center 8312 Forsythia St, Middleton, WI 53562

Sunday – all events at Keva Sports Center – 8312 Forsythia St, Middleton, WI 53562

8:55am – My Team Triumph Half Marathon Start

9:00am – Half Marathon Start

9:20am – My Team Triumph 10K Start

9:30am – 10K Start

10:00am-1:00pm – Finish Festival

1:00pm – Course Closed (4hr half marathon cut off)

The Haunted Hustle is a thrilling Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K experience. The race is held in magnificent Middleton, Wisconsin voted by Money Magazine as best place to live in America (2007). An action-packed two day Halloween weekend event with races & activities for the whole family! The fun weekend starts out Saturday with the all day race expo, packet pick up, and the evening races - including a 5K route & 5K stroller derby! Sunday morning will be where the fall racers run a challenging 1/2 marathon and 10K route, ending the weekend with the a finish festival.

CHOOSE YOUR EVENT

There are no refunds but if you become injured, sick or have a scheduling conflict, you can transfer or defer for the 2020 Haunted Hustle, no questions asked.

Does not apply if you are already a deferred registrant or have a free entry.

REGISTRATION OPTIONS*

Spooky Duo 5K & Half Marathon ($110.00)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Includes a short sleeve 5K shirt, a half marathon jacket and two-piece finisher medal

Spooky Duo 5K & 10K ($85.00)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Includes a short sleeve 5K shirt, a commemorative hoodie and two-piece finisher medal

Half Marathon ($65.00)

SUNDAY

Includes long sleeve shirt and finisher medal

10K ($40.00)

SUNDAY

Includes long sleeve shirt and finisher medal

5K ($30.00)

SATURDAY

Includes short sleeve shirt and finisher medal

5K Stroller Derby ($30.00)

SATURDAY

Includes short sleeve shirt and finisher medal

Kid's Race - 1/4 Mile ($20.00)

SATURDAY

Includes short sleeve shirt and finisher medal

Kid's Race - 1/2 Mile ($20.00)

SATURDAY

Includes short sleeve shirt and finisher medal

Kid's Race - 1 Mile ($20.00)

SATURDAY

Includes short sleeve shirt and finisher medal