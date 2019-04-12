Head & Neck Cancer Screenings
University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
Risk factors for oral and neck cancers include a history of significant alcohol and tobacco use, exposure to the HPV virus, long-term acid reflux, long-term sore throat and hoarseness. Some potential cancer signs are:
- Lump in the neck
- Pain the neck or throat
- Sore in the mouth or lip
- Pain in the ear
- Unusual bleeding, pain or numbness in the mouth or nose
- Pain or difficulty when swallowing
- Feeling of something caught in the throat
- Swelling or trouble opening jaw
- Hoarseness or change in the voice
- Numbness in face
- Blocked sinuses/sinus pain
- Frequent headaches
