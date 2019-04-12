Head & Neck Cancer Screenings

press release: Offered by the Departments of Human Oncology and Surgery- Otolaryngology, these head and neck cancer screenings are free and require no registration.

Risk factors for oral and neck cancers include a history of significant alcohol and tobacco use, exposure to the HPV virus, long-term acid reflux, long-term sore throat and hoarseness. Some potential cancer signs are:

Lump in the neck

Pain the neck or throat

Sore in the mouth or lip

Pain in the ear

Unusual bleeding, pain or numbness in the mouth or nose

Pain or difficulty when swallowing

Feeling of something caught in the throat

Swelling or trouble opening jaw

Hoarseness or change in the voice

Numbness in face

Blocked sinuses/sinus pain

Frequent headaches

Please park in the hospital ramp and your parking stub will be validated for free parking.