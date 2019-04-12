Head & Neck Cancer Screenings

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Offered by the Departments of Human Oncology and Surgery-Otolaryngology, these head and neck cancer screenings are free and require no registration.

Risk factors for oral and neck cancers include a history of significant alcohol and tobacco use, exposure to the HPV virus, long-term acid reflux, long-term sore throat and hoarseness. Some potential cancer signs are:

  • Lump in the neck
  • Pain the neck or throat
  • Sore in the mouth or lip
  • Pain in the ear
  • Unusual bleeding, pain or numbness in the mouth or nose
  • Pain or difficulty when swallowing
  • Feeling of something caught in the throat
  • Swelling or trouble opening jaw
  • Hoarseness or change in the voice
  • Numbness in face
  • Blocked sinuses/sinus pain
  • Frequent headaches

Please park in the hospital ramp and your parking stub will be validated for free parking.

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
608-265-6260
