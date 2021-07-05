Holiday Refuse/Recycling Collection

press release: There will be no refuse, recycling, brush, or large item collection on Monday, July 5, 2021 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The Streets Division drop-off sites will also be closed.

Trash & Recycling

Madison residents who normally have their refuse and recycling collected on Monday should instead place their carts to the curb for collection by 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Refuse and recycling pickup for residents that have a regularly scheduled Tuesday collection day will also occur on July 6.

You must have your carts out by 6:30 a.m. on July 6 to ensure collection.

Large Item Work Orders

Collections for large item work orders for the week of July 4, 2021 will begin on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Drop-off Sites

The City of Madison drop-off sites will be open the following hours around the upcoming holiday weekend:

July 2, Friday: 7:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

July 3, Saturday: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

July 4, Sunday: Closed

July 5, Monday: Closed

The drop-off sites are located at 1501 W. Badger Rd. on the southwest side and 4602 Sycamore Ave on the east side. The yard waste only site at 402 South Point Rd will also be open for the hours noted above.

Additional Information

Information about all of the Streets Division’s recycling and solid waste services, including the new work system for large items, can be found at our web site www.cityofmadison.com/streets, or by contacting our offices.

East side residents, which are residents east of S. Park Street, should call 608-246-4532. West side residents, which are residents west of S. Park Street, should call 608-266-4681.