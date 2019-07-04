Holiday Refuse/Recycling Collection

press release: There will be no refuse, recycling, brush, or large item collection on Thursday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The Streets Division drop-off sites will also be closed.

Madison residents who normally have their refuse and recycling collected on Thursday should instead place their carts to the curb for collection by 7:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5.

Refuse and recycling pickup for residents that have a Friday collection day will also occur on July 5. Since the Streets Division will be collecting refuse and recycling from both the Thursday and Friday districts on July 5, it is very important that residents in these areas place their carts curbside prior to 7:00 a.m. on that day. Carts set out late may not be collected.

Also, since Streets Division crews will be diverted from their normal tasks in order to collect refuse and recycling from the Thursday and Friday districts on July 5, other services, such as brush and large item collection, will be temporarily delayed.

The City of Madison drop-off sites will be open the following hours around the upcoming holiday:

July 2, Tuesday - 8:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

July 3, Wednesday - 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

July 4, Thursday Closed

July 5, Friday - 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The drop-off sites are located at 1501 W. Badger Rd. on the southwest side and 4602 Sycamore Ave on the east side. The yard waste only site at 402 South Point Rd will also be open for the hours noted above.

Information about all of the Streets Division’s recycling and solid waste services, including our drop-off sites, can be found at our web site www.cityofmadison.com/streets, or by contacting our offices. East side residents, which are residents east of S. Park Street, including the isthmus, should call 608-246-4532. West side residents, which are residents west of S. Park Street, should call 608-266-4681.