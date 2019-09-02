Holiday Refuse/Recycling Collection

press release: The Streets Division will not perform refuse, recycling, or large item collections on Monday, September 2, 2019 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The drop-off sites will also be closed on September 2, 2019.

Madison residents who normally have their refuse and recycling collected on Mondays should instead place their carts to the curb for collection by 7am on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Only residents within the Monday district will have their collection of refuse and recycling delayed due to the holiday.

Refuse and recycling collection for residents with a Tuesday will also occur on September 3.

Since the Streets Division will be collecting refuse and recycling from both the Monday and Tuesday districts on September 3, it is crucial that residents in these neighborhoods have their collection carts curbside prior to 7am on that day. Due to the additional workload, Streets Division crews may not be able to return for carts set out late, and those residents who have set their carts out late may have to wait until their next scheduled collection day.

Also, since Streets Division crews will be diverted from their normal tasks in order to collect refuse and recycling from the Monday and Tuesday districts on September 3, other services such as brush and large item collection may be temporarily delayed.

The City of Madison drop-off sites will be open the following hours:

August 30, Saturday - 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

September 1, Sunday - 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

September 2, Monday - Closed

September 3, Tuesday - 8:30am until 8:00pm

The drop-off sites are located at 1501 W. Badger Rd. on the southwest side and 4602 Sycamore Ave. on the east side. The yard waste only site at 402 South Point Rd will also be open as noted above.

Information about all of the Streets Division’s recycling and solid waste services can be found on our web site www.cityofmadison.com/streets.