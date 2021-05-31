Holiday Refuse/Recycling Collection

press release: There will be no recycling, trash, brush, or large item collections performed by the City of Madison Streets Division on Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. The Streets Division drop-off sites will also be closed.

Madison residents who normally have their trash and recycling collected on Mondays by the Streets Division should instead place their scheduled cart(s) to the curb for pickup by 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

Only residents that have a Monday collection day will experience a delay in refuse and recycling pickup services.

Residents that have their refuse and recycling collection scheduled for Tuesdays also should have their cart(s) to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on June 1.

Residents who set out carts after 6:30 am may miss their scheduled collection and will need to wait until the next scheduled pickup day to have their carts emptied.

The Streets Division drop-off sites will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 as well.

Sites will reopen on June 1, 2021 at 7:30am. The drop-off sites are located at 1501 W. Badger Rd., 4602 Sycamore Ave., and 402 South Point Rd. Check the Streets Division website to learn what items are accepted at these locations.

Additional information about all of the Streets Division’s recycling and solid waste services is available at our web site www.cityofmadison.com/streets.