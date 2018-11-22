Holiday Refuse/Recycling Collection

press release: There will be no refuse and recycling collection on both Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The drop-off sites will also be closed on these two days.

Directions for Residents with a Wednesday and Thursday Refuse/Recycling Collection Day: On Wednesday, November 21, the Streets Division will collect refuse and recycling from those who have a regularly scheduled Wednesday and Thursday collection.

Madison residents who normally have a Wednesday and Thursday refuse and recycling collection should place their collection carts to the curb for pickup by 7am on Wednesday, November 21. Residents should consult their collection schedule calendars to determine if their recyclables are scheduled for collection.

Residents within these collection districts are reminded to be sure that their carts are curbside prior to 7am. Carts set out late may not be collected until their next scheduled pickup day.

Directions for Residents with a Friday and Monday Refuse/Recycling Collection Day: On Monday, November 26, the Streets Division will collect refuse and recycling from those who have a regularly scheduled Friday and Monday collection.

Madison residents who normally have a Friday and Monday refuse and recycling collection should place their collection carts to the curb for pickup by 7am on Monday, November 26. Residents should consult their collection schedule calendars to determine if their recyclables are scheduled for collection.

Residents within these collection districts are reminded to be sure that their carts are curbside prior to 7am. Carts set out late may not be collected until their next scheduled pickup day.

The Streets Division drop-off sites will also be closed on Thursday, November 22, and Friday, November 23. The sites will re-open on Saturday, November 24 at 8:30am. See below for the hours for all three drop-off sites:

Wednesday, November 21 - 8:30am to 4:30pm

Thursday, November 22 - CLOSED

Friday, November 23 - CLOSED

Saturday, November 24 - 8:30am to 4:30pm

Sunday, November 25 - 8:30am to 4:30pm

The sites are located at 1501 W. Badger Rd. on the southwest side and 4602 Sycamore Ave. on the east side. There is a yard waste only drop-off site located on the far west side at 402 South Point Rd.

All three drop-off sites regular hours are 8:30am to 4:30pm seven days a week and until 8:00pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those hours will remain in effect at all three locations until 4:30pm on Sunday, December 2.

On Monday, December 3, the drop-off sites will transition to winter availability. Starting on December 3, the yard waste only location at 402 South Point Rd. will close for the season and the remaining sites at 1501 W. Badger Rd. and 4602 Sycamore Ave. will be open from 7:30am to 3:00pm Monday to Friday only.

Additional Information Regarding Holiday Collections

In order to collect refuse and recycling from two collection districts in a single shift, the Streets Division diverts crews from other services such as leaf collection and large item collection to refuse and recycling operations. Therefore, residents requiring large item collection or leaf collection should anticipate delays, or consider bringing the material to a drop-off site.

More information regarding all services provided by the Streets Division can be found on the Streets Division website, www.cityofmadison.com/streets.