Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Chapter Hike
Devil's Lake State Park, Baraboo S5975 Park Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
press release: Join the Lodi Valley Chapter IATA for an 11-mile hike from Devils Lake to Gibraltar Rock. 9 am start at Devil's Lake State Park Roznos Meadow parking lot on Hwy 113 (https://goo.gl/maps/
Please dress appropriately for hiking and the weather. Bring lots of water, snacks, and a lunch. For more information before the hike, call Bill at 608-843-3926 or email at billpatti@charter.net.
For information the day of the hike, call Judy at 608-576-2190 or Jim at 608-444-4611