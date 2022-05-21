Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

press release: Join the Lodi Valley Chapter IATA for an 11-mile hike from Devils Lake to Gibraltar Rock. 9 am start at Devil's Lake State Park Roznos Meadow parking lot on Hwy 113 (https://goo.gl/maps/ xk7FxrQEa4K2) on Saturday, May 21. A bus will be waiting at the Gibraltar Rock west parking area to shuttle hikers back to Roznos Meadow.

Please dress appropriately for hiking and the weather. Bring lots of water, snacks, and a lunch. For more information before the hike, call Bill at 608-843-3926 or email at billpatti@charter.net.

For information the day of the hike, call Judy at 608-576-2190 or Jim at 608-444-4611