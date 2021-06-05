press release: Come celebrate National Trails Day with the Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance. On Sat. June 5, local chapter volunteers will be at Lodi area trailheads to celebrate and answer any questions from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Watch for Ice Age Trail Mascot "Monty the Mammoth" at the Gibraltar Rock Road trailhead and taking a walk on the Lodi's Main Street. Lodi is an Ice Age Trail Community, and the trail runs along part of Main Street. Here are trailheads where we'll be located that day.

Lodi Marsh Trailhead - parking lot is a half mile south of Lodi on Hwy 113

Fern Glen Trailhead - parking lot is on County J just east of Lovering Road

Gibraltar Rock Trailhead - parking lot on Gibraltar Rock Road

Gibraltar Rock-Slack Road Trailhead - parking lot W12102 Slack Road

For more information, contact lodivalleychapter@iceagetrail. org or on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ IATALodiValley