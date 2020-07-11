Ice Age Trail Alliance Volunteer Work Day

press release: Join us to help construct a new section of Ice Age National Scenic Trail in the town of Middleton! This primarily woodland trail section is phase one of a project to link the Valley View Segment to the Ice Age Complex on Old Sauk Pass Rd.

When: Saturday, July 11 (and July 18) 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. It is very helpful if volunteers are on site by 9:00 AM for orientation, however, if you cannot stay the entire day, no worries.

Where: Town of Middleton State Ice Age Trail Area (Google doesn’t know about it yet). Note: the nearest address is 3478 Timber Lane, Cross Plains, WI. Look for yellow and black “Ice Age Trail Event” signs.

Download Project Area Map[PDF].

Project capacity: 30 volunteers (each Saturday), operating as six spatially separated crews.

Registration Required: This ensures we are able to organize crews and tools for maximum efficiency.

REGISTER JULY 11

REGISTER JULY 18

Parking: Please park on the shoulder of Timber Lane. Make sure all four wheels are off the pavement. Be careful – some ditch banks are steep. Follow parking instructions when you arrive at the site.

Volunteers in Parks and COVID-19 Safety Information:

  • Please complete this COVID-19 OF-301A Fillable Form. The National Park Service (NPS) requires every volunteer to complete a COVID-19 OF-301A Volunteer Service Agreement, whether you are a new IATA volunteer or a returning volunteer who has not yet filled out the post-March 24, 2020 version of this form.
  • Please email the completed form to Dan Watson, NPS Volunteer Coordinator, (daniel_watson@nps.gov). Dan will reply to you with a signed copy of the form.

Please read through these documents as they provide additional safety guidelines:

  1. A Cover Letter from Eric Gabriel, Superintendent [PDF]
  2. IATR-VIP Risk Assessment Tool [PDF]
  3. Covid19Job Hazard Analysis (JHA) [PDF]

What to expect/what to bring/what to wear:

  • We will have a physically-distanced, COVID-aware work site.  >10 ft. spacing between participants is expected.
  • All hand tools will be provided.
  • Note: It is mosquito & tick season and there is poison ivy on the work site.  (We can assign you to a trail section that lacks known poison ivy – if this is important, request it.)
  • If rain is threatening, we typically still work. But, if the work day is postponed because of bad weather, the event leaders will email you.
  • In the event of a weather postponement, we will plan to work the next day (Sunday).

Please dress for trail-building:

  • boots preferred; closed-toe shoes and socks required
  • long pants
  • long or short-sleeved shirt (bring both)
  • leather work gloves
  • hat (optional)

Please bring:

  • leather work gloves
  • face mask (have it available if needed)
  • drinking water (minimum of 1 liter)
  • hand sanitizer
  • morning snack
  • lunch if you’re planning to stay past noon

Questions? email or call: Andrew Bent, afbent@wisc.edu, 608-333-9896

Ed Spoon, edspoon@charter.net, 608-279-1939

