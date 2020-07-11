Ice Age Trail Alliance Volunteer Work Day
press release: Join us to help construct a new section of Ice Age National Scenic Trail in the town of Middleton! This primarily woodland trail section is phase one of a project to link the Valley View Segment to the Ice Age Complex on Old Sauk Pass Rd.
When: Saturday, July 11 (and July 18) 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. It is very helpful if volunteers are on site by 9:00 AM for orientation, however, if you cannot stay the entire day, no worries.
Where: Town of Middleton State Ice Age Trail Area (Google doesn’t know about it yet). Note: the nearest address is 3478 Timber Lane, Cross Plains, WI. Look for yellow and black “Ice Age Trail Event” signs.
Download Project Area Map[PDF].
Project capacity: 30 volunteers (each Saturday), operating as six spatially separated crews.
Registration Required: This ensures we are able to organize crews and tools for maximum efficiency.
Parking: Please park on the shoulder of Timber Lane. Make sure all four wheels are off the pavement. Be careful – some ditch banks are steep. Follow parking instructions when you arrive at the site.
Volunteers in Parks and COVID-19 Safety Information:
- Please complete this COVID-19 OF-301A Fillable Form. The National Park Service (NPS) requires every volunteer to complete a COVID-19 OF-301A Volunteer Service Agreement, whether you are a new IATA volunteer or a returning volunteer who has not yet filled out the post-March 24, 2020 version of this form.
- Please email the completed form to Dan Watson, NPS Volunteer Coordinator, (daniel_watson@nps.gov). Dan will reply to you with a signed copy of the form.
Please read through these documents as they provide additional safety guidelines:
- A Cover Letter from Eric Gabriel, Superintendent [PDF]
- IATR-VIP Risk Assessment Tool [PDF]
- Covid19Job Hazard Analysis (JHA) [PDF]
What to expect/what to bring/what to wear:
- We will have a physically-distanced, COVID-aware work site. >10 ft. spacing between participants is expected.
- All hand tools will be provided.
- Note: It is mosquito & tick season and there is poison ivy on the work site. (We can assign you to a trail section that lacks known poison ivy – if this is important, request it.)
- If rain is threatening, we typically still work. But, if the work day is postponed because of bad weather, the event leaders will email you.
- In the event of a weather postponement, we will plan to work the next day (Sunday).
Please dress for trail-building:
- boots preferred; closed-toe shoes and socks required
- long pants
- long or short-sleeved shirt (bring both)
- leather work gloves
- hat (optional)
Please bring:
- leather work gloves
- face mask (have it available if needed)
- drinking water (minimum of 1 liter)
- hand sanitizer
- morning snack
- lunch if you’re planning to stay past noon
Questions? email or call: Andrew Bent, afbent@wisc.edu, 608-333-9896
Ed Spoon, edspoon@charter.net, 608-279-1939