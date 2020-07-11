Ice Age Trail Alliance Volunteer Work Day

press release: Join us to help construct a new section of Ice Age National Scenic Trail in the town of Middleton! This primarily woodland trail section is phase one of a project to link the Valley View Segment to the Ice Age Complex on Old Sauk Pass Rd.

When: Saturday, July 11 (and July 18) 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. It is very helpful if volunteers are on site by 9:00 AM for orientation, however, if you cannot stay the entire day, no worries.

Where: Town of Middleton State Ice Age Trail Area (Google doesn’t know about it yet). Note: the nearest address is 3478 Timber Lane, Cross Plains, WI. Look for yellow and black “Ice Age Trail Event” signs.

Download Project Area Map[PDF].

Project capacity: 30 volunteers (each Saturday), operating as six spatially separated crews.

Registration Required: This ensures we are able to organize crews and tools for maximum efficiency.

REGISTER JULY 11

REGISTER JULY 18

Parking: Please park on the shoulder of Timber Lane. Make sure all four wheels are off the pavement. Be careful – some ditch banks are steep. Follow parking instructions when you arrive at the site.

Volunteers in Parks and COVID-19 Safety Information:

Please complete this COVID-19 OF-301A Fillable Form. The National Park Service (NPS) requires every volunteer to complete a COVID-19 OF-301A Volunteer Service Agreement, whether you are a new IATA volunteer or a returning volunteer who has not yet filled out the post-March 24, 2020 version of this form.

this COVID-19 OF-301A Fillable Form. The National Park Service (NPS) requires every volunteer to complete a COVID-19 OF-301A Volunteer Service Agreement, whether you are a new IATA volunteer or a returning volunteer who has not yet filled out the post-March 24, 2020 version of this form. Please email the completed form to Dan Watson, NPS Volunteer Coordinator, (daniel_watson@nps.gov). Dan will reply to you with a signed copy of the form.

Please read through these documents as they provide additional safety guidelines:

What to expect/what to bring/what to wear:

We will have a physically-distanced, COVID-aware work site. >10 ft. spacing between participants is expected.

All hand tools will be provided.

Note: It is mosquito & tick season and there is poison ivy on the work site. (We can assign you to a trail section that lacks known poison ivy – if this is important, request it.)

If rain is threatening, we typically still work. But, if the work day is postponed because of bad weather, the event leaders will email you.

In the event of a weather postponement, we will plan to work the next day (Sunday).

Please dress for trail-building:

boots preferred; closed-toe shoes and socks required

long pants

long or short-sleeved shirt (bring both)

leather work gloves

hat (optional)

Please bring:

leather work gloves

face mask (have it available if needed)

drinking water (minimum of 1 liter)

hand sanitizer

morning snack

lunch if you’re planning to stay past noon

Questions? email or call: Andrew Bent, afbent@wisc.edu, 608-333-9896

Ed Spoon, edspoon@charter.net, 608-279-1939