Ice Age Trail Alliance-Dane County Chapter Hike

media release: Not only is it the summer solstice, but one day short of full moon with moonrise about halfway through the hike.

We’re looking at about 3.5 mile hike in the Halfway Prairie area north of 19. We’ll start in Indian Lake Park by the shelter and restrooms, but then head north along the Trail, cross Hwy 19, check out the farmstead ruins, and hike to where the segment ends. We’ll then loop around on some of the other trails on the property to return. About 3.5 miles total.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Hwy 19 is under construction, but park is accessible. Best option is coming from Hwy 12 and Matz Rd. Take Hwy 12 to Collins Ridge Rd (loop end closer to Sauk City), then turn on Matz Rd. Matz Rd ends across Hwy 19 from park entrance, so just cross 19 carefully.