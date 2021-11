press release: Join the Lodi Valley Chapter of the IATA for a full moon hike Saturday November 20. Meet at the south side Merrimac Ferry landing parking area at 7:00 pm. For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/5SdNk

This will be a low key, family friendly walk. Leashed, well behaved dogs are welcome. Questions? Call Bill at 608-843-3926.