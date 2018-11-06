press release: This Infertility Support Group is free of charge and open to couples and individuals with infertility or repeated pregnancy loss. The group welcomes you wherever you are in the process, whether you are coping with infertility, going through medical treatment of fertility concerns or moving toward adoption.

No commitment is necessary - please feel free to attend one or more sessions. The group meets the first Tuesday of every month from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at Fertile Ground Psychotherapy. For more information, contact Ruth Ellen Saul, LCSW, info@ruthellensaul.com

No meetings on holidays.