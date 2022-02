× Expand The JB3's (left to right): Chris Clemente, Todd Phipps, Joey B. Banks.

press release: JBENT Productions and Cafe Coda present the JB3s and DJ Ka-Boom!Box “Funky First Fridays”. Classic jazz funk, funk classics, new school funk, and of course some Clyde funk! DJ Ka-Boom!Box spinning funk and rare grooves on real vinyl baby!

Don’t miss this Cafe Coda party, cause a Cafe Coda party don’t stop!