Jay Lee, PT, Red The Bully, Alise Mosley, Doughboy 2x, Polar Boy, Bang

press release: Welcome to the 2nd Blaze The Stage. We Book The Best Talent!

Bang the creator of Blaze the Stage is bringing out some of the best talent in rap/R&B to the Winnebago Madison Wisconsin June 6.

You get the best of 3 worlds this event. We bring you some of the best rap artists in the area. The soul sound of R&B. And the new age music from a young up and coming talent.

This event isn’t about which artist can bring out the biggest crowd, views or streams. This event is about the music, the art, the talent. Come to this event and you will walk out with a new favorite artist.

18+; 9pm-12am

BTS will be giving away 1st place prizes only which includes..

Radio interview and spin with Boss Lady 89.9 FM

Radio spin with Dash Dubb 95.5 FM

2 free studio hours with NXT PlatuProductions

2 free tickets to Antoine McNeil 1 Motion Comedy show

This is the official lineup for Blaze The Stage June 6th at the Winnebago. This lineup has trap music, bars, R&B, and new school music. The lineup is...

Jay Lee

PT

Red The Bully

Alise Mosley

Doughboy 2x

Polar Boy

Get tickets at Bang- www.bangtooreal.net

Or PayPal bang2real@gmail.com

Or Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ blaze-the-stage-tickets- 61137281254