Just Between Friends

press release: Whether you’re just using the sales event as a fabulous bargain shopper, earning extra money for those gently used items your kids have grown out as a seller, or “playing with us” throughout the day as an amazing helper - JBF is a fun, fashionable, affordable and a oh so friendly way to have fun with your friends as well as make some new BFF’s along the way. Visit danecounty.jbfsale.com/homeView.jsp for more information.

Fall 2018: 9 am-7 pm on 10/12, 9 am-5 pm on 10/13 and 9 am-2 pm, 10/14, Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall. $3 admission.