Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre Auditions

press release: Mythical Creatures: A Festival of Ten Short Plays

Auditions Monday and Tuesday December 3 and 4, 2018, 7pm, at the Bartell Theater.

Playwrights: Jessica Andrewartha, Patricia Davis, Betty Diamond, Kelly Dwyer, Tracey Jane, Melannie Jay, Marisa Kahler, Vivian C. Lermond, Miranda Makepeace, and Gail Sterkel, with narration by Amy C. May.

Directed by Nichole Young Clarke, Assistant Directed by Shannon Harper

Ten short plays to celebrate Krass's Tenth anniversary season about all manner of myths from werewolves to selkies, from Greek mythology to modern fantasy. Fun, laughs, and occasional sobering thoughts.

Produced by Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre at Bartell Theatre's Evjue Stage, 113 E. Mifflin St.

Ten Performances: January 25 - February 9, 2019

Parts for all ages, gender identities, ethnicities, and nationalities. The director will cast an ensemble who will each perform in several plays. One play requires an actor who can play a young girl.

Actors who can do an Irish accent, Scottish accent, and/or play the saxophone are encouraged to audition.

Request pdfs of the plays from Krass Artistic Director, Jan Levine Thal: janlevinethal@gmail.com

Come at 7pm either night, dressed to move. You will read from the script. Headshots and resumes welcome but not required.

Rehearsal location TBA.

Rehearsals Sundays through Thursdays 6:30pm-10pm, December 9 through January 24. Specific holiday breaks TBA.