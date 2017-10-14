Performances at 9:30 am, 11 am & 1 pm. Free.

press release: KiR welcomes Ballet Folklórico de María Díaz to the Rotunda Stage. The group features young dancers, ranging from K to 12th grade combining elements of Mexican culture, history, folklore, and religion with rhythm and body movement through Ballet Folklórico performances. The group is led by Maria Diaz, an internationally-touring professional dancer. The 1 p.m. performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Patrons may call 608.258.4144 if they need to be seated within sight of the interpreter. Extra fun: Stop by the Central Library’s Children’s Room from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for free art activities, special book displays and more, all inspired by the day’s Kids in the Rotunda performance.