Kids in the Rotunda

Overture Center-Rotunda Stage 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Free performance by Jerry Ensemble, premieres 9:30 am: https://www.facebook.com/KIRatOverture/

press release: Raise your voice! The Jerry Ensemble, a group of high school musical theater students from Southern Wisconsin, will teach some fun vocal warm ups and share their love of musical theater. Little singers will be encouraged to sing along with well-known tunes from famous musicals.

Info

Overture Center-Rotunda Stage 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
608-258-4141
Google Calendar - Kids in the Rotunda - 2022-01-29 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kids in the Rotunda - 2022-01-29 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kids in the Rotunda - 2022-01-29 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kids in the Rotunda - 2022-01-29 09:30:00 ical