× Expand courtesy Overture Center A past Jerry Ensemble performance for Kids in the Rotunda.

Free performance by Jerry Ensemble, premieres 9:30 am: https://www.facebook.com/KIRatOverture/

press release: Raise your voice! The Jerry Ensemble, a group of high school musical theater students from Southern Wisconsin, will teach some fun vocal warm ups and share their love of musical theater. Little singers will be encouraged to sing along with well-known tunes from famous musicals.