Kids in the Rotunda

media release: Free 45-minute performances at 9:30 am and 1 pm. The 1 pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter.

Since its founding in 2003 by Artistic Director Meenakshi Ganesan, the Madison-based Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance has been fulfilling its mission of sharing the art of traditional classical Indian dance throughout the Midwest. The Kalaanjali dancers frequently perform at festivals and outreach programs at primary, secondary and post-secondary schools, receiving widespread acclaim. On this visit to the Rotunda, you will vividly experience breathtaking stories of the East through the graceful body postures, percussive feet, vibrant costumes and dynamic expressions of the Kalaanjali dancers! Dancers of all ages (some as young as five years old) will capture your spirit with the beauty, elegance and magnificence of the Bharatanatyam-style dancing of southern India.

IMPORTANT: Overture Center currently has health and safety policies in place in regard to COVID-19. Please refer to our Health & Safety page to learn about our requirements before entering our building. LEARN MORE

Funding provided by American Girl’s Fund for Children, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by: Kuehn Family Foundation, Ian’s Pizza on State and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts. Help make arts experiences real for hundreds of thousands of people at overture.org/makeagift.

Here are some tips to help you plan your attendance:

• All in attendance will need to follow Overture’s COVID safety policies which include showing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the performance, and those ages 2 and up will need to wear a mask. Find out more.

• You are encouraged to bring a cozy blanket from home to sit on and create a comfortably distanced seating area to enjoy the performance.

• No eating or drinking is allowed in the theater space itself. Strollers are also not allowed but a “stroller parking” area is provided.

• Capacity is limited and the 1 PM performance is typically the least attended. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page for seating updates the day of performances.